John Schinstock

John Edward Schinstock passed away at age 74 on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home in Yates Center.
John was born on April 18, 1947, the son of Edward and Marion (Mallow) Schinstock in Dodge City. John graduated from Ford High School in 1965. After graduation, he went on to study mechanics at Wichita Technical College. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971 aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Henry B. Wilson, during which time he served two tours in Vietnam.
On Nov. 2, 1968, he married Brenda Gaulding in Spearville.
In January 1971, he moved to Yates Center, to work for his father-in-law Bernard Gaulding at Gaulding Oil Company. In 1988, John and his brother-in-law Bob Gaulding took over ownership of the business, serving the public until retiring in January 2013. Following retirement, he worked for area farmers and the Woodson County Cooperative hauling grain.
John’s greatest sense of pride was traveling to watch his three granddaughters perform in their own special activities, whether it be gymnastics, cheer, softball, dance, and many others. He also enjoyed working on antique vehicles and John Deere tractors.
John was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3739 and American Legion Post 13 of Yates Center, and served as Post-Commander of both for numerous years. He was a proud member of the Yates Center Fire Department for over 47 years during which time he served as treasurer and at the time of his passing was the assistant chief.
Survivors include wife Brenda of the home, daughter Shelley Sparks and husband Tim of Emporia, son Corey Schinstock and wife Laura of Iola; granddaughters, Whitney Sparks, Kailey Schinstock and Kinsey Schinstock; four sisters, Toni Ann (Gerald) Trebilcock, Arvada, Colo., Vicki (Dick) Brownrigg, Creede, Colo., Denise (Steve) Riegel, Dodge City, and Peggy Taylor, Dodge City; one brother, Kenny (Karla) Schinstock, Dodge City; and brother-in-law Duane Tasset.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack Schinstock and Bruce Schinstock; one sister Mary Jo Tasset; and a sister-in-law Jan Schinstock.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, at the Town Hall, Yates Center. Burial will follow in Yates Center Cemetery.
Mr. Schinstock will lie in state from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yates Center Fire Department, American Legion Post 13, or Friends for Life, all in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Advertisement