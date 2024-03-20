John Shanahan

John A Shanahan, age 91, was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Iola, to T.E and Calla (Allen) Shanahan. He passed away March 3, 2024, at home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. John graduated from Iola High School.
He enlisted in the National Guard in 1949, received direct commission in 1953. John entered the Regular Army with overseas assignments in Korea, Germany, Vietnam and Australia. His basic branch was field artillery where he had troop command and staff assignments.
He graduated from the University of Omaha Nebraska: Command and General Staff College and was awarded a specialty of research and development coordinator. He served on the Army General Staff, Pentagon, Senior Standardization representative to the Australian Army and assistant project manager for development of cannon artillery weapons systems.
His awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/palms; Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal w/oak leaf and the Army General Staff Identification Badge. He retired from active duty in 1976.
In civilian life John enjoyed farming in Virginia and working as a real estate and mortgage broker. He moved to Florida in 1983.
He and his wife, Patricia Ganter, were married in 1989. His interests then revolved around home and family.
Duty, honor, country defined John.
John loved being GranPa to Maddie and Nick Korta, Landon, Christian and Rowan Ganter and Mila Alarcon.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Patricia, his stepdaughters, Terri (Rob) Korta, Erin Ganter and stepson Gregory (Michelle) Ganter and his daughter, Shelly (Jim) Yeager and sister Jane Gleason.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Eugene and Robert Shanahan, sisters Elizabeth Wilson, Nellouise Sherman.
A memorial service is 10 a.m. April 2, at Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow at the National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla., with military honors. Please consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers in his memory.
