John Carter Stewart, age 73, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo.
He was born on May 23, 1950, to Duane and Bernice (Henry) Stewart.
In 1969, he married Paulette Johnston; they later divorced. On June 27, 1980, he married Teresea Long.
He was preceded in death by brother Steve Stewart.
Survivors include his wife Teresa; children Brian Stewart, Craig Stewart, Tricia Long, Michael Stewart, Michelle Stewart, Patrick Stewart, 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Corky Lynes.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Venue, Iola. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Midpoint Baptist Church in Bronson, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the John Stewart Memorial Fund and checks may be payable to Teresa Stewart and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US HWY 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.
