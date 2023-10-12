John William Taggart passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 77. The son of Claude and Leatha (Swinford) Taggart. He was born on July 14, 1945, in Iola.
John worked as a director of maintenance in the automobile transport industry, was of Lutheran faith, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2022, having come from Jacksonsville, Fla. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW.
His hobbies include fishing and travel. He was a beloved father and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Ursula; sons, David John Taggart and wife Nicki of Olathe, Kansas, Donald Ray Taggart and wife Nikki of Brookfield, Wisconsin and four grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Chapel.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to LaHarpe VFW and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
