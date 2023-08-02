Joseph Patterson

Joseph J. Patterson, 81, of Iola, formerly of Gainesville, Mo., died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Joseph was born in Iola to Dwight and Lois (Steele) Patterson. He served as an Army paratrooper and was a Vietnam veteran.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Millie.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Splechter and Earl, David Patterson and Beth, Ben Patterson, Elizabeth George and Joshua Patterson; many grandchildren and additional family and friends.
Joseph’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Oak Forest Cemetery, Bland, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Shepherd’s Pasture and left at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
