Josh Eugene Stevens, age 40, of Iola, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1980, at Allen County Hospital, the son of Mathie Stevens and Betty Ann (Grable) Stevens.
Josh worked at Russell Stover Candies for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, four-wheeling and anything outside. He had a passion for sports of all types. His top picks were the Kansas City Chiefs and KU. He loved all things NASCAR. He also enjoyed cuddling with his dogs, Bella and Chewy. What he loved best was watching his boys play sports and doing activities they enjoyed.
Josh is survived by wife, Johanna Harris; and their sons, Nathan, Brent and Braden Stevens, all of the home; parents, Mathie and Betty Stevens; sister, Ashley Stevens; nephew, Aden Cole; niece, Koda Cole; mother and father-in-law Joyce and David Jordan; father-in-law Jerry Harris; many cousins; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and two uncles.
A memorial will take place at 11 a.m. on July 10 at Rivertree Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for expressions of sympathy in the form of memorials to Johanna Harris, Nathan Stevens, Brent Stevens or Braden Stevens. Funds may be mailed or dropped off at Community National Bank for the Josh Stevens Memorial Fund.
