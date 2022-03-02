Joyce Mapp

Joyce was born in Elsmore, on Aug. 16, 1928. She was the only daughter of James G. and Pearl Marie (Shelton) Ard. She passed away at 2:22 a.m on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 93.
Joyce graduated the eighth grade from Old Elsmore School in May 1942. At the age of 16, Joyce moved to Arizona to help her sister-in-law, Nell Lee, with her children when Joyce’s brother, Dewey, went to the Army. She graduated from high school in Arizona in 1946.
Joyce was joined in marriage to Lewis E. Denney on Aug. 31, 1946. This union was blessed with three sons: Lewis (known as Butch), James and Robert. Lewis Denney passed away on Jan. 18, 1961. Joyce later married Burrell Mapp, who she met when they were both working for Rudolph Chevrolet in Arizona. Burrell Mapp passed away on June 7, 1974.
Joyce retired on June 5, 1995, and soon after returned to Elsmore, where she had lived as a child. Moving to Kansas allowed her to be closer to her brothers and their families.
Joyce was a faithful member of Elsmore Methodist Church and loved quilting with the ladies of the church. She loved to make quilts, stuffed animals and dolls, and pillows. She made baby quilts for many of her great-nieces and nephews. Joyce was a gardener and loved to work outside in her yard. Joyce was always active and for years she could be seen walking her dog around town. Joyce was close to her family and was like a second mom to many of her family members.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and two of her sons, Butch and James. Also preceding her in death were her brothers and their wives: Dewey and Nell Lee, Melvin and Edith, Mervin and Beverley, Emerson and Helen, and brother Curtis.
It was Joyce’s wish to be cremated. Memorials in honor of Joyce are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
