Joyce Whipple

Joyce Earllene (Harvey) Whipple, 78, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Hays Medical Center. She was born on March 9, 1942, in Springcreek Township in Coffey County, to Earl and Idell (O’Dell) Harvey.
Joyce graduated from Le Roy Rural High School in 1960 and Emporia State University in 1964. She taught elementary school in Kansas City for three years, Dighton Grade School, and Ransom Grade School for 21 years. She was a member of First Christian Church in Le Roy, United Methodist Church of Ransom and United Methodist Church of Ness City. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She married Ray Whipple on June 18, 1967, in Le Roy. He survives.
Survivors also include sons, Steven Whipple of Courtland, Va., Shane and wife, Becky Whipple of Woodland Park, Colo.; Alainya Kemper of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, Gail Harvey of Le Roy; grandchildren, Cassandra Martinez, Allison Mills, Aaron, Daniel and Seth Whipple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Eugene Harvey, and a grandson, Tyler Mills.
Private family services were Monday at Beeler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the United Methodist Church Education Fund in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96 Ness City, KS 67560.