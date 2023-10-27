Judy Daniels

Mary “Judy” Judith Daniels, 77, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Judy was born on Oct. 23, 1946, to Paul and Irma (Seymour) Magill in Chanute.
She married Dale Daniels on June 20, 1964.
She is survived by her husband and children Scott, Cindy and Kelly.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Fund.
