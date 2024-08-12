Judy Garver

Judy Ann Garver, 82, of Monett, Mo., passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2024, while at Lacoba Homes in Monett following a short battle with leukemia.
Judy was born March 11, 1942, in Chanute, Kan., daughter of Leonard W. and Ella Mae (Marsh) Colvin. Growing up in Chanute, Judy graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1960.
On June 18, 1960 in Chanute, Judy married Elvert “Al” E. Garver. To this union, two sons were born. They were blessed with over 60 years of wonderful memories until Al’s passing on July 4, 2020.
Judy worked as a seamstress for Miller’s Dress Factory, a secretary for RVB Trucking and Eureka Savings and Loan and lastly retired from Iola Junior High School as an administrative assistant. While in Iola, Judy and Al had been devoted members to the Iola Baptist Temple for over 40 years. Judy loved serving the Lord and working at the church.
Some of her favorite hobbies included camping, traveling, shopping, embroidery and mostly spending time with family and friends. Al and Judy vacationed every year with dear friends, Bill and Karen Sailor, all over the United States
Judy and Al moved to Monett in 2010 to be closer to family. Being devoted Christians, Judy and Al joined the Liberty Baptist Church in Monett. While in Monett, they were blessed with many memories made with dear friends Ray and Dana Hall.
Judy is survived by two sons, Alan Garver and his wife Sandra, of Monett, and Kevin Garver and his wife Crystal, of Raymore, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Bryan Garver and wife Marcy, Andrea Fowler and husband Wade, Kelsey Bentley and husband Jason, Corey Garver, Chad Garver and Matthew Garver; 10 great-grandchildren, Blaine and wife Taylor, Hunter, Hayden, Braxton, Dakota, Bryer, Jackson, Jason, Mylah and Brittany; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Kelly; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Cameron Garver; one sister, Nancy Smith; and one brother-in-law, Glenn Kelly.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Liberty Baptist Church, 610 S. Eisenhower, Monett, with the Rev. Mark Bradshaw officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Liberty Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett.
Advertisement
Advertisement