Judy Meats

Judith (Judy) Ann Meats went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. She was 77.
Judy was born on May 2, 1944, in Morenci, Mich., to Walter Wayne and Alice Louise Willitts. Judy grew up in Michigan and attended Round Top School. She was a devout Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Iola.
On Aug. 19, 1983 she married the love of her life Gary E. Meats, at the Assembly of God Church in Le Roy. Judy was a devoted farm wife who loved helping her husband on their family farm north of Le Roy. Judy and Gary enjoyed frequent drives to the Flint Hills to check their cattle, and also enjoyed looking for deer in the evenings. Usually their drives ended with a treat from Dairy Queen before heading home.
Judy loved each one of her family members, along with her dear friends both near and far. She never knew a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile or a hug. Judy was indeed the matriarch of the family and extended family. She had a passion for holidays and treasured the times when the family was together. Judy and Gary also loved attending their kids’, grandkids’, and great-grandkids’ sporting events. She and Gary enjoyed their trips to Branson, Alaska and several other trips with family and friends.
She worked for Dr. Hull and Dr. Walters in Iola in the early 1980s. She also worked as a nurse and receptionist for Coffey County Medical Center. Judy was a Mary Kay consultant for many years and enjoyed traveling to all Mary Kay conventions and meeting new people. She also started a group in Le Roy called the Senior Sneakers. She enjoyed getting together with the ladies and exercising with them.
Judy is preceded in death by her dad, (Walter), mother (Alice), two brothers (Doug and Norm), and her loving husband, Gary.
Judy is survived by sister Nancy Hutton of Olathe; her six children, Ken (Hong) Gore of Oklahoma City, Debbie (Darrell) Dudley of Moran, Wendy (Jim) Kuras of New Strawn, Jody (Dale) Wagner of Cherryvale, Mike (LeAnna) Meats of Le Roy, and Brian (Kenda) Meats of Le Roy. Judy was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Funeral services were Sunday at Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Le Roy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
