June O’Dell, 90, of Iola, died in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Iris June O’Dell was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Fayette County, Ill., to Minnie and Herbert Roe. She was raised by Minnie and Irl Atwood. On Dec. 17, 1950, June married Dr. Morris O’Dell in St. Elmo, Ill., and they were blessed to enjoy 72 years of marriage. In November 1953, they moved to Iola, to start Dr. Morris O’Dell’s Chiropractic practice.
June was preceded in death by parents, Minnie and Irl Atwood; biological father, Herbert Roe; brother, Herbert Roe; and son, Dr. Robert O’Dell of Fort Scott.
June is survived by her husband, Morris, of the home; daughter, Becky Hedman and husband, David, Gardner; two sons, Brian O’Dell and wife, Nancy, Olathe, and Mark O’Dell and wife, Rachel, Independence, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. June devoted her life to raising four children. She attended First Baptist Church and dedicated many hours to volunteering, visiting many elderly in the nursing homes, and worked part-time at her husband’s chiropractic office. She was a fitting example of how to live and walk in the faith through loving the Lord our God. Later on, their church was in their home through the Berean Bible Society. The way of Salvation: 1 Cor. 15:1-4
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery, Iola.
June’s family will greet friends in The Venue at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Berean Bible Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
