Karen Jackson

Karen Joy Jackson, 61, Pittsburg, passed away Monday, May 6, 2024, at Medicalodge South of Pittsburg.
Karen was born on March 22, 1963. She was the daughter of Stan and Flora Howard. She graduated from Iola High School in 1981 where she was a majorette and cheerleader.
Karen was a loving mother to two girls. She volunteered ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmastime and later became employed at one of their stores full-time in Wichita.
Karen was devoted to the Lord and had an authentic and intimate relationship with God. She was a member of First Christian Church in Pittsburg.
Karen became a grandmother in 2012 and was later blessed with three more grandkids, all of which she cherished deeply and spoiled at every opportunity. Karen leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her very much.
She is survived by daughters Holly Barton (Dillon) of Oswego, and Heidi Eller (Mike) of Pittsburg; her mother, Flora “Ginger” Howard of Arma; sisters Kim Howard of Overland Park, and Kelly Sigg (Steve) of Iola; a brother, Kenny Howard (Donna) of Owasso, Okla., and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stan Howard, and maternal grandmother, Dorothy Taylor.
According to Karen’s wishes she has been cremated. A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Dustin Morris officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, Kan.
