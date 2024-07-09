Mary Katherine (Kat) Smith, died Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Iola, at the age of 61. She was born on June 10, 1963, to George and Mary Ann (Mason) Smith, in Medicine Lodge.
Kat was preceded in death by her father.
Kat is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Smith; daughter, Kyrie Estrada of Ruskin, Fla.; and two sisters, Cynthia (Cindy) Smith of Alliance, Nebraska, and Nancy (LaNell) Knoll of Colony.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, at 2 p.m., at High Point Cowboy Church in Colony. Memorial contributions are suggested to PSP Research at Mayo Clinic or Donor’s Choice and can be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.