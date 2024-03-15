Mary Kathryn (Kate) Hart of Humboldt passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024. She was born Nov. 17, 1928 to Louis Sherman and Irene Fay (Armstrong) Montgomery. She married Wallace Hart in 1946. He survives.
They had three sons, Robert, Joseph and John.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Montgomery, and sons, Robert Hart and Joseph Hart.
A graveside service is Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorials may be made to Humboldt Food Pantry and left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, KS 66749.