Kathi Buche

Kathi Ann Buche passed away at her home in Wichita, Kan. on Feb. 2, 2025 at the age of 64. She was born May 23, 1960 to Lloyd Earl Buche and JoAnn (Pojar) Buche in Auburn, Neb.
The Buche family moved to Iola, Kan., in 1967 where Kathi graduated high school in 1978. She attended Allen County Community College and graduated with an associate degree in 1981. She attended Emporia University and later attained her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Wichita State University.
She worked in Wichita for Newman University for 20 years and Envision for 15 years as a graphic designer. Kathi was a gifted and imaginative artist, whose creativity knew no bounds. Her work brought beauty, inspiration, and meaning to those who encountered it. Through her art, she expressed her unique vision and left a lasting impression on the world. Her passion and talent will be deeply missed but forever remembered.
As a high school senior, her drawing was the one selected from 1978 to hang in the Bowlus Fine Arts Center and is still on display today in Iola. She worked many freelance jobs designing logos, menus and advertising for numerous companies along with drawing portraits.
Kathi’s devotion to her family will never be forgotten. Her son, Erik, and his family were the center of her life. She was the family historian and kept the family traditions going. As an artist, Kathi had an admiration for Disney’s Mickey Mouse character and collected items for years resulting in an outstanding collection. Kathi also enjoyed the daily Wordle she played with a group of family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Erik (Laura) Wood, Belle Plaine, Kan.; her grandsons, Kevin Mason, Nick Mason and Logan Wood; sisters, Jacqualin (Lorenzo) Jensen, Sandra Wolf, and Deanna Wright, all of Iola; brothers, Clayton (Tamara) Buche, Burlingame, Lloyd “Tom” Buche, Newton, and John (Glenda) Buche, Valley Center; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and colleagues.
Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 E. Madison Ave., Iola, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
