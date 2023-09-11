Kathryn Wilmoth

Kathryn Elizabeth Wilmoth, 87, of Iola, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Heartland Meadows, Iola. Kathryn was born Aug. 1, 1936, southeast of Yates Center to Francis R. (Frank) O’Brien and Mary B. (Totman) O’Brien.
She and Donald Lee Wilmoth were married Oct. 2, 1956, in Iola.
He preceded her in death, as did an infant great-grandson.
Kathryn is survived by her five children, Mike (Aleta Platt) Wilmoth, Wellington, Patty (John) Dick, Yates Center, Donna (Steven) Carpenter, Iola, Jane (Don) Burns, Gas, Tom (Jennifer Guenther) Wilmoth, Wichita; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, followed by a visitation in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Altar Society, and be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
