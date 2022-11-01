Kay Tindel, 80, Independence, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Eagle Estates in Independence.
Kay was born on Oct. 14, 1942, to Ida May Kelley and John James Nash, in Kansas City, Mo.
She is survived by her two youngest children, son Kelley Tindel of Iola and daughter Krystal Kaiser (husband Ben) of Independence; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two oldest sons, Melvin Stierwalt Jr. and Bill Stierwalt.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at First Baptist Church in Iola. Burial will follow at Gas City Cemetery.
Advertisement