Kayla Norman

Kayla Nicole Norman, age 31, of Lawrence, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence. Kayla was born on April 2, 1989, in Chanute, to Darin Norman and Leslie (Stanley) Norman.
Kayla graduated in 2007 from Marmaton Valley High School. She continued her education at Kansas University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in marketing and business administration.
Kayla had an adventure for travel. She traveled to China to complete her master’s degree and walked the Great Wall of China. She liked golfing and even taught Jet how to golf. Kayla enjoyed being at home, playing board games with the family, walking her dog, Murphy, and reading Harry Potter books. She loved nights with the girls binge-watching Grey’s Anatomy. Kayla enjoyed spending time with her “Little Shrimp” Brighton and watching him grow into an amazing little man.
Kayla was preceded in death by her mother, Leslie Norman; her grandmother, Linda Norman; and her grandfather, Don Stanley.
Kayla is survived by her father, Darin Norman and Jennifer, Iola; her sisters, Brooke Norman, Ottawa, Shelby Hacker and husband, Jordan, Iola; her nephew, Brighton Hacker, Iola, her soulmate, Jet Moran, Lawrence; her grandparents, Tom Norman and his wife, Peggy, Moran, Patricia Franklin and her husband, Bob, Iola; her aunt, Angie Thummel and her husband, Brent, Derby; her beloved four-legged companion, Murphy, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.