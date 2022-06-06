Kelly Stewart

Kelly Joe Stewart, 72, of Chanute passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Kelly was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Fort Scott, the son of Charles and Shirley (Lamb) Stewart.
Kelly grew up in Bronson and graduated from Marmaton Valley High School in 1967. Farming was Kelly’s passion and he absolutely loved harvest time when he was able to be on his combine. In addition to farming, Kelly served the City of Chanute honorably as a firefighter for over 25 years. He was also known as a person that could fix anything; if you broke something he could fix it, even if it didn’t look pretty, whatever you had broken would be fixed.
On July 18, 1994, Kelly married Kathy Yarnell in Miami, Okla., they were married for 27 years until his passing. His children and his grandchildren were his life, and he enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible. Kelly will always be remembered as a friend to many and he would help out anyone that he could.
Kelly is survived by his wife Kathy Stewart of Chanute; his son John Stewart and his wife Julie of Chanute; his daughter Kaylee Handshy and her husband Stan of New Braunfels, Texas; stepson Kevin Burch of Chanute; step-daughters Tami Burch of Chanute and Tara Fairchild and her husband Paul of Pittsburg; sisters Sherry Johnson of Tulsa, and Kathleen Strawder and her husband David of Ottawa; and 13 grandchildren: Zoie Stewart, Maizie Stewart, Kaylyn Handshy, Emmalee Handshy, Josh Handshy, Josiah Handshy, Caden Handshy, Hailey Stewart, Chloe Stewart, Joey Burch, Emily Burch, Mia Wilder and Jesse Wilder.
Kelly was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kayla Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Chanute Church of the Nazarene. Memorials have been suggested to the March of Dimes or the Muscular Dystrophy Association and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
