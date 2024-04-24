Kendall Adams

Kendall Leland Adams died Saturday, April 20, 2024, on the farm where he was raised near Kincaid.
He was born on March 16, 1955, to Arliss and Bonnie Goodall Adams in Garnett.
He married Alice Norman in 1975. He married Denise Stewart McVey on March 16, 2002.
Survivors include his wife, Denise; his mother, Bonnie Adams; children, Stacey Womelsdorf of LaHarpe, John Adams of Moran, Clint Adams of Moran, Amber McVey of Chanute, Jason McVey of Caney, Derek McVey of Moran, Denton McVey of Iola, Alyssa Blevins of Moran, and Alysha Michael of Uniontown.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola. Burial will follow in the Lone Elm Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in The Venue at the funeral home, Iola.
