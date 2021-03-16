Kendra Hanson

Kendra Ruth Hanson passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. She was born Feb. 23, 1975, in Iola, and graduated from Iola High School in 1993 having excelled in theater and vocal music.
Kendra attended cosmetology school and became a master stylist, working in Salina and Columbia, Mo. Her talent was especially appreciated by bridal parties and prom attendees.
Kendra loved her extended family, especially her nieces and nephews. She planned reunion and holiday events around them. The family has special memories of her participation in table games and working on jigsaw puzzles. Kendra was creative in many crafting areas and loved to decorate for holidays, especially if she could incorporate a peacock theme. She raised beautiful flowers, where her favorite were irises of multiple colors.
Kendra had hundreds of friends and touched the lives of so many. Even her online presence was entertaining, witty and always deeply personal. Kendra was involved in recovery groups and supportive of so many, always wishing she could have done more whenever a young person was lost.
Kendra was preceded in death by her beloved younger brother Gavin Hanson; uncle Floyd Boler; aunt Clara Cunningham; grandparents Hobart and Adele Hanson, and Floyd and Mabel Boler.
She is survived by her husband David Ochsner, Columbia, MO; father David C. Hanson and Janet, Salina; mother Betty Boler Hawley and George, Elsmore; sister Melanie Hanson, Pittsburg; brother Anthony Hanson and Aubri, Ozark, Ala; their children Alli and Max; sister Heidi and Yiorgos Qarri, Matthews, N.C.; their sons Thomas and Aleksander; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Because she loved and believed in the next generation of the family, contributions in Kendra’s memory may be made to the already established Boler/Miner Scholarship Fund in care of Alice Bolin, P.O. Box 8, LaHarpe, Kansas 66751.
It was Kendra’s desire that she be cremated and inurned next to her brother Gavin in Heart Land Prairie Cemetery near Salina. The memorial will be scheduled at a later date.