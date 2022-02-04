Kenneth Laymon

Kenneth Wayne Laymon, 82, of rural Neosho Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born April 16, 1939, to Wayne and Anna Faye (Allen) Laymon in Neosho Falls where he spent most of his childhood days. He graduated from Neosho Falls High School in 1956.
Kenny and Jeanie Lynch were married in 1976 making their home west of Neosho Falls.
Kenny was a very successful businessman. He loved a challenge which led him to being active in the oil industry, cattle, farming, and race horses. The oil industry was his biggest success where he drilled and produced oil wells. There was very little he didn’t know about oil in Southeast Kansas. He lived life in the fast lane and found yet another challenge in later years in owning, training, and racing Quarter Horses at various tracks. He loved every minute of it.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kim.
He is survived by Jeanie, his wife of 46 years; his son, Michael (Mary) Laymon of Yates Center; granddaughters, Amy (Pat) McConaghie, Rachelle (Luke) Galemore, and Hana (Thad) Trahan, all of Yates Center; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Brogan McConaghie, Kru and Kora Galemore, and Magraw and Trinn Trahan.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Campbell Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to “Friends for Life” may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Advertisement