Kenny Goodner

Kenneth Fay Goodner, age 63, of Chanute, died on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita.
He was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Iola, to Howard Goodner and Ernestine (Barnes) Goodner.
He married Debbie Underwood on Nov. 23, 1977, in Yates Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pam Baker, Christine Kilby; and brothers, Raymond Goodner, Robert Goodner.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie, of the home; children, Craig Goodner, Kent Goodner, Thomas Goodner, Jeff Goodner; sister, Betty Duarte; brother, Harold Goodner; and six grandchildren.
Cremation will take place.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Bible Church, and may be with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement