Kevin Wade Colon, age 39, of Yates Center, passed away on July 13, 2024, the result of a tragic accident while working on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Kevin was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, to John Colon and Michele Lynn (Koch) Colon. He attended school at Tonganoxie, graduating with the class of 2002.
He was preceded in death by his father, John.
Kevin is survived by his pride and joy, Chanel, Cameron and Karter, of the home; mother, Michele Koch; siblings, Jason Colon of Leavenworth, Chris Colon of Tonganoxie, Nicole Colon of Leavenworth, Kayla Ortiz of Kansas City, Missouri, and Cody Ward of Leavenworth.
Services for Kevin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Everyone who is able to attend the services are encouraged to wear their Chiefs gear as Kevin would love it. Kevin’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kevin Colon Children’s Education Fund and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
