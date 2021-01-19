Kevin Smith

Kevin G. Smith, age 52, of Iola, died Monday Jan. 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 21, 1968, in Iola, to Robert Smith and Maxine (Prock) Smith.
Kevin and Jacqueline Porambo were married on Aug. 10, 2010, in Iola.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Porambo, of the home; daughter, Kadin Smith, Iola; son, Dejay, Iola; six step-children, Tessa Bain, Daniel, Teddy, Carrie, Kyler, Adam; seven grandchildren; one niece; five nephews; and siblings, Debbie Smith, Garnett, Wayne Smith, Catoosa, Okla., Janie Smith, Tulsa, Okla., Valerie Smith, Iola, Joe Smith, Owasso, Okla.; and twin brother, Steven Smith, Iola.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.