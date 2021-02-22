Kim L. Baker, 67, of Parsons, passed away at 2:29 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.
Kim was born on June 30, 1952, to Dr. Henry Kummel “H. K.” and Alice Lucille (Lawter) Baker in Fort Scott. He grew up and attended school in Chanute. Following graduation from Chanute High School, Kim studied printing at Oklahoma State Technical College in Okmulgee, Okla.
He moved back to Chanute and worked in the oil fields for eight years and then worked for Midland Brake/Haldex in Iola until his retirement.
In 2013, Kim moved to Parsons. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. An avid sports fan, Kim enjoyed watching all college and professional sports. He also enjoyed camping and horseshoes.
Survivors include: sons Scott Baker and wife, Tammy, of Parsons, and Zachary Baker; grandchildren Riley Baker, and Joseph and Kaitlyn Moberg; brothers Dennis L. Baker and wife, Brenda, of Joplin, Mo., Edward L. Baker and his wife, Susan, of Renton, Wash., Daniel M. Baker and wife, Karen, of Goodwell, Okla., Henry B. Baker and wife, Angela, of Kansas City, Mo.; sister Barbara K. Bederman of Raytown, Mo.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul Baker.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Chanute. Burial of cremains will follow at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery in Neosho, Mo.
