Larry Feese, age 82, of Kincaid, died on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
He was born on July 21, 1941, in Morton, Pennsylvania to John and Vera (Lindenmuth) Feese.
He served in the US Army and served in Vietnam as a paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne.
He married Cathie Jones on March 30, 1973 at Colony. She preceded him in death.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Glista in 2014.
Survivors include daughters, Carrie Scheckel of Kincaid, Carla Lockhart of Atchison; five grandchildren; and brother, Jack Feese.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett, Kansas. The family will greet friends following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Garnett American Legion and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
