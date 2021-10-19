 | Tue, Oct 19, 2021
Larry Johnson

Feb. 4, 1956-Oct. 16, 2021

Obituaries

October 19, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Larry A. Johnson, 65, formerly of Humboldt, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Research Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. 

Larry was born Feb. 4, 1956, in Independence to Carl Johnson and Frances (Scott) Johnson. He and Kathy Weldon were married June 8, 1974, in Humboldt.

She survives, as do sons Steven and Wayne Johnson and daughter Jennifer Van Leeuwen, all of Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Arthritis Foundation, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. 

Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

