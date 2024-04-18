Lavon Johnson

Lavon Ruth Johnson passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Cedarhurst Nursing Home in Springfield, Mo. She was born April 12, 1928, in Iola, to Arthur Ray and Velma T. Kinman. When she was two years old, the family moved to Gas City. She attended grade school and graduated from the 8th grade in 1942. She attended Iola High School, graduating in 1946. After that she worked at the Allen County News-Journal weekly for five years.
On June 22, 1951, she married William Orin Johnson in Iola. To this union, three children were born, Patricia, Ronald and Charles.
Lavon was a Brownie leader and served as President and Vice President of the Jefferson School PTA.
After her children were older, Lavon worked for 25 years for the Friskel Funeral Home, which was later incorporated with Waugh-Yokum & Friskel Memorial Chapels.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Iola, where she taught two- and three-year-olds in Sunday School. She also helped in the church nursery for 35 years and served in a number of offices in the Baptist Women’s church circles.
Two children surviving Lavon are Patricia J. Scrivner, Ozark, Mo.; Ronald L. and his wife Terri, Gypsum; and a daughter-in-law, Roberta L. Johnson, Gas. Also surviving are grandchildren Jeffery W. Trester, Ozark, Missouri, Karen Trester, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Angela M. and husband Russel Rowe, Springfield, Missouri, Michael A. Johnson and wife Tiffany, Marion, Kansas, Linette Burton and husband Paul, Iola, Kansas, Kristina R. Palmer and husband Jonathan, Warrensburg, Missouri, three step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Lavon was preceded in death by her husband Orin; son Charles; son-in-law Bill Scrivner; brothers Luther L. and Louis G. Kinman; her parents Arthur and Velma Kinman; and stepfather Arthur Ray Patten.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Visitation will be held just prior to the services from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Faith Life Church (FLC) and left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
