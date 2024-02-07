Clara “LaVonne” Lewis, age 86, passed away Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at the Iola Medicalodge.
LaVonne was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Neosho County, Kan., to Kermit and Hazel (Nelson) Dahlstrom. She grew up on a farm, doing daily chores. This was just the start to building her strong work ethic, and her enthusiastic personality.
In 1958, LaVonne married Max W. Lewis. Shortly after, they bought Dryer’s Shoe Store. Together, they had two sons, Max and Tim, which they devoted their lives to creating opportunities for. They travelled to many states and spent countless hours at racetracks.
LaVonne grew up in a Swedish family, following many Swedish traditions. This included providing numerous meals for family and friends. She was an exceptional baker; there was not a pie that she had not made. She even won a pie contest using dough she had frozen the year prior. Measuring and recipes were not necessary, she measured with her heart and hands. She enjoyed entertaining friends later in life, watching the annual fireworks display, and making sure to cook for everyone.
LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vergil Dahlstrom; son, Max L. Lewis; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband; son, Tim (Kay) Lewis; granddaughter, Torrie Lewis; great-grandchildren, Ellis, Monroe, and Greer; two nieces; one nephew; and many friends who loved her, and her cooking.
Visitation for LaVonne is planned for Friday, Feb. 16, at 12:30 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorial services for LaVonne will follow on Friday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Iola High School Family and Consumer Science program (IHS FACS), and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. The family would like to extend a thank you to Medicalodges of Iola and Good Shepherd Hospice for the special care provided.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
