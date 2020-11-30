Leila Thompson, age 83, of Garnett, formerly of Kincaid, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Richmond Healthcare, Richmond.
She was born Nov. 5, 1937, near Mont Ida, the daughter of Edwin Olin and Marjorie (Steele) Welsh.
Leila married Howard Thompson on May 29, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Selma. To this union were born three daughters and one son. They lived at Kincaid on the farm until 2001, then moved to Garnett.
She was an active member of the Methodist Church, first at Kincaid, then Garnett, and now “back home” at Kincaid Selma United Methodist Church. Leila was busy on the farm and raised large gardens to preserve food for the family. She was active in local women’s clubs, particularly Advancers Club and South Lone Elm 15 Club. She was talented at sewing and very creative with painting and home décor. She created her own wedding dress and all three daughters’ wedding dresses. Leila was active in family life such as childrens’ team sports and 4-H and Youth Fellowship. After retirement, her interests were traveling in an RV camper, genealogy, Historical Society, and more grandchildrens’ and great-grandchildrens’ sports and children activities.
As a child, Leila went to a one-room schoolhouse called Cleveland School, and to Selma School, and then Kincaid Rural High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant brother, Gary Welsh; one brother, Gerald Welsh; and one brother-in-law, Wendell Thompson.
Leila is survived by her husband, Howard Thompson, of the home; three daughters, Chardel Hastings and Mark of Iola; Joleata Kent and Roger of Garnett; Janell Yelm and Ron of Iola; one son, Rick Thompson and Connie of Kincaid; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron Welsh and Patty of Stillwater, Okla.; two sisters-in-law, LaNelle Welsh of Kincaid, and Karen Thompson of Iola; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Tuesday at the Kincaid-Selma Methodist Church, Kincaid. Burial will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery.
Visitation is today from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 219 S. Oak, Garnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kincaid-Selma United Methodist Church or to Kincaid Fair Association. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.