Lenora Lind

Lenora Mae Lind, age 89, of Iola, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Medicalodges of Iola. Lenora was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Lone Elm, to Bert Cooper and Jenny Pearl (Maley) Cooper.
She graduated in 1952 from Iola High School. She and Robert Lind were married Sept. 26, 1952, in Iola.
Lenora was a telephone operator, worked at McGinty-Whitworth clothing store in Iola, and retired after 36 years as a paraprofessional educator at Lincoln Elementary School in Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brothers, Don Cooper, Glen Cooper, Harlan Cooper, Gene Cooper; great-grandson, Zack Vaughn; and great-great-grandson, Anakin Vaughn.
Lenora is survived by daughter, Vicki (Russell) Vaughn; son, Kevin (Ashley) Lind; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jared) Hammond, Sydnie and Raelea Lind, Tim (Claudia) Vaughn, Anna Vaughn; seven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Don (Saundra) Lind.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mildred.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
