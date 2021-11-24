Leon Witchley

Leon John Witchley Jr., 58, formerly of Colony, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Greystone Residential Care, Iola.
He was born March 18, 1963, in Newark, N.J., to Leon J. Witchley Sr. and Deanna I. (Parks) Witchley.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Aaron, and his wife, Alexandrea of Topeka.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
