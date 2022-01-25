Leonard Franklin Rahmeier, 85, Le Roy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Coffey County Hospital.
Leonard was born June 6, 1936, at his family’s home in rural Coffey County, the son of Frank and Lena Rahmeier. He lived in Coffey County his entire life. In his younger years he was an avid baseball player.
He married the love of his life Patricia on Aug. 4, 1962. After getting married they made their home in Aliceville, where they raised their two children, Kurt and Diann. In 1996 they moved to the family farm just southwest of Aliceville. Leonard farmed his entire life and in his earlier years he ran a hog operation. In later years livestock was phased out and he farmed crops. Throughout the years, Leonard had won many awards for soil conservation and wildlife preservation. Several years he had served on the Le Roy Co-op Board and the PCA board of directors which was known as Farm Credit Services.
Leonard loved hunting, wildlife and bowling. He enjoyed hunting quail, pheasant, turkey and deer. Later in life, Leonard loved to teach his kids and grandkids about hunting and wildlife. In his “golden years” Leonard said he only farmed because he enjoyed it and not because he had to. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, doing whatever it took to provide for his family.
A devout Christian, he always said “I feel it is important to give thanks and praise to the one who has given us so much.”
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years; parents, brother-in-law Eldon Graham and brother-in-law Howard Caldwell.
He is survived by children, Kurt Rahmeier, Le Roy, and Diann (Tom) Hoag, Gridley; grandchildren, Andrea (Jacob) Stewart, Michael Stohs, Kati Hoag, Seth Hoag, and Drew (Jessie) Hoag; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Luella Graham, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Caldwell; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in Quisling Cemetery northeast of Le Roy.
Mr. Rahmeier will lie in state from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to “The Lutheran Hour” and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
