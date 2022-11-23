Lillie Davis

Lillie Marie Davis, 74, Iola, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Medicalodges of Iola.
She was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Gas, to William A. Watson and Tuddie Belle (Howard) Watson.
Lillie married William Kenneth Ray Gasper and they later divorced. She married John Davis and he preceded her in death.
Lillie is survived by daughter, Tinaro (Willie) Loveberry, Iola; grandson, Trea (Courtny) Mitchell, Iola; brother, Eugene (Gladys) Martin, Tulsa, Okla.; other children, Dewayne Gasper, Terry Gasper and Renee Gasper; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement