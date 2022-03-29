Linda Duvall

Linda Sue Duvall, age 66, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, peacefully in her home following a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Central Cemetery, rural Pomona.
Family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.
Linda was born Sept. 23, 1955, in Wichita, to Virgil and Jean Roberts.
She grew up and attended Iola schools graduating with the class of 1973. She continued her education graduating from Allen County Community College.
On June 29, 1975, Linda was united in marriage to Randy W. Duvall at Iola. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Linda enjoyed her beautiful flowers and gardening. Her biggest joy was her children, son Bret and daughter Jessica, and four wonderful grandchildren, Mollie, Oliver, Pyper, and Bennet Duvall.
Linda was employed at June’s Dress Shop, H.D. Lee, she had an in-home daycare for local children, manager of JCPenney Catalog, and she retired as a Pharmacy Technician at Kramer Pharmacy. She also volunteered as a leader for the Burg Go Getters 4-H Club and as a girls softball coach. She was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church.
Her laughter and smile will always be remembered.
Linda is also survived by her mother, Jean Roberts; two siblings, Ron Roberts and Vickie (Jim) Tholen; and mother-in-law, JoAnn Duvall.
She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Roberts.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Midland Care or Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Linda’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
Advertisement