Linda Nold

Aug. 31, 1948 — Dec. 23, 2022

Obituaries

December 27, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Linda Sue Nold, 74, Elsmore, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital, Chanute.

Linda was born Aug. 31, 1948, in Waynesville, N.C., to Elmer and Stella Frady. 

Linda and Bob Nold were married March 15, 1990, in Lithonia, Ga. They made their home in rural Elsmore. 

Her husband survives, as does a daughter, Diane Woods, and a sister, Jo Brock.

A memorial service is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

