Linda Sandy

Linda Sue (Westerman) Sandy passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
Linda was born in Iola, Kansas, on March 28, 1949, to Benjamin and Anna (Link) Westerman. She attended Catholic school in Piqua, Kansas.
Linda was a member of the 4-H club for six years, where she excelled in the food and sewing projects. Her talents only developed more in high school, even making her own prom dress and many other clothes for herself and friends.
Linda graduated with the Iola High School class of 1967. She loved all the class gatherings that happened four or five times a year since the 50th class reunion. Linda and Chuck even hosted the last gathering on June 4, 2024. Many class members and spouses enjoyed her gracious hospitality. After high school she attended cosmetology school in Independence, Kansas, graduating in 1968.
Many of Linda’s friends learned to love her sitting in her beauty shop while she worked her magic on their hair. Linda was a very talented hairdresser, but also a wonderful listener. She helped many clients who became dear friends through the trials of life. Linda found her passion in beautifying clients for over 45 years, in Iola, Olathe and Overland Park.
Linda was married in 1968, to Gary Hines, of Yates Center, this union was blessed with two sons. On October 20, 1990, she married the love of her life, Charles Sandy of Overland Park, where she gained three bonus children from his previous marriage.
Linda was an extremely talented artist in the realm of cosmetology, China painting and watercolor art. Her favorite passion around the home was to create a flower canvas of their many garden spaces. Linda and Chuck traveled extensively through Germany, England and the United States, creating many wonderful memories.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tyler Hines; siblings, Dorothy Koenen, Eugene Westerman, Alvin Westerman, Marlene (Lampe) Sharp, Larry Westerman; and nephew, Rusty Lampe.
She is survived by her husband of the home; sons, Shawn Hines and wife Tamzin, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Patrick Sandy and wife Jessica, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Seth Sandy and wife Antoinette, of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Alexis Casey and husband Derek, of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Ben and Abby Hines, Julie and Roxi Casey, Beckett and Flinn Sandy and Oliver Sandy; brother, Daryl Westerman and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Cheryl Westerman; numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members.
A visitation will take place at 9:45 a.m, Tuesday, July 16. A rosary will be recited following from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Martin’s Oratory, Piqua, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:45.
Burial will follow in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin’s Oratory and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S. Oak St., Garnett, KS 66032.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
