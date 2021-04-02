Lois Burris

Lois J. Burris, passed away peacefully at the Yates Center Health and Rehab facility on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the age of 85.
Lois Jean Weseloh was born Aug.13, 1935 at Olpe, Kansas. She was the first of five children born to Arnold R. and Clara (Isch) Weseloh. Lois grew up in Yates Center, graduating from high school there in 1953. Following high school Lois worked as a waitress at Harts Lunch on the Iola square. On Jan. 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to John “Richard” Burris. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Richard preceded her in death on June 23, 2018.
Lois worked as a bookkeeper, secretary, CFO and partner alongside Richard in his business endeavors of oil and gas production, farming, ranching and developing housing divisions in Country Club Heights and Burris Addition. Throughout her work, Lois was always guided by her devotion to her family and faith.
Church involvement was an integral part of her life. Lois was an active member and became the first woman of the Voter’s Assembly. She held many church offices, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, organized children’s music programs, church organist, participated in fundraising, ladies guild and community outreach projects.
Lois’s community service and volunteer activities included serving 13 years on the Allen County Hospital Board, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Christian Women’s Club. Lois hosted weekly friendship bible coffees in her home. She assisted in the reestablishment of the Iola Annual Veterans Day parade. Lois took on countless projects beginning at whatever level she could serve, in most cases her service led her to leadership positions.
Lois was actively involved in and supported her children’s activities which included PTA, volunteering and attending school events. She also cherished her time attending grandchildren’s events. Lois loved establishing and preserving family traditions. She opened her home for holiday gatherings and special occasions. She organized and hosted family reunions for family members across the United States.
Lois enjoyed traveling with her family on camping trips and annual summer vacations. She and Richard continued to travel after the nest was empty, they particularly enjoyed road trips to Florida and Alaska.
Lois’s hobbies included sewing, cross stitch and needlepoint. She created many treasured gifts and heirlooms for her family and friends. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. Welcoming family and friends into her home for small dinner parties or large family gatherings delighted Lois. She was known and loved for her cooking and entertaining talents.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, David Jonathan Burris, on Dec. 21, 1956; her parents; and a sister, Marilyn Mackey.
Lois is survived by her children, Dick “Richard” Burris and wife, Marsha E., of Iola, Marsha M. Burris of Iola, Judy Lair and husband, Greg, of Piqua, Cindy Stafford and husband, Greg, of Carrollton, Mo., and Mark Burris and wife, Deanne, of Manhattan; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; one brother and two sisters, Pat Fronk of Greeley, Colo., John Weseloh of Yates Center and Janet Clarkson of Brenham, Texas; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her loving brothers and sisters of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
The family will greet friends at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 5. A private family celebration of life service will follow, with Lois being interred in Highland Cemetery, Iola. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church or to Parkinson’s Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.