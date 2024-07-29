Lois Chaves

Lois June Chaves, (aka “The White Tornado”), 81, passed away Friday, July 19, 2024. She was born July 25, 1942, in Wichita, to Frank and Georgia Woodson (Bohling).
Lois was a strong-willed person who enjoyed taking care of her yard, shopping (all the time) and attending Mosaic Life Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Georgia Woodson; and siblings, Jim Woodson and Marilyn Griffith.
Lois is survived by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Pete Chaves; sons, Jeff L. Chaves and Pete A. Chaves; brother, Frank Woodson; and grandchildren, Devin Lee Chaves and Pete A.L. Chaves (fiancé Sarah Chaves).
A celebration of life will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois’s memory may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, www.hynesmemorial.org.
