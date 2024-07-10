Lois Murray

Lois Anne (Elarton) Murray, age 86, of Iola, passed away on July 6, 2024, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
Lois was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Iola, the daughter of William and Geraldine (Rowden) Elarton. Lois attended Iola High School and received an associates degree from Allen County Community College. Studies included fine arts under the instruction of Omer Knoll.
On Dec. 29, 1955, Lois married Donald Edward Murray “Don” at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Lois was a well-known artist who also taught art classes in her “Make Mine Country” retail shop in downtown Iola. She was also a homemaker and in later years did volunteer work, meanwhile doing flower gardening and winning “Yard of the Month.” Lois enjoyed several hobbies, home decorating, traveling, bowling, and spending time with friends. Above all, Lois loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois and her family were members of St. John’s Catholic Church of Iola. Lois enjoyed singing in the choir and served as Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Altar Society. Lois also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the historical society, Democratic Party and Second Chance. She was also a member of Unity and was a Friend of the Library.
Lois is survived by children, David (Dawn) Murray, Kim Burns, Gretchen Murray, and Tracy (J.D.) Newton; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Murray; her parents; stepfather, Jim Wynn; brothers, Jerry Elarton and Larry Wynn; two sons-in-law, Terry Burns and Gary Barton; and a granddaughter, Desiree Jackson.
A Mass of Christian Burial service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery. Prior to Mass, a Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. There will be a visitation for friends and family on Thursday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement