Lois Pierson

Lois Jayne Becker Pierson, 81, passed away May 15, 2020, at her home in Great Bend.
She was born July 10, 1938, in Great Bend, to Fred and Frieda (Morris) Smith.
Lois married Gene Edward Becker Nov. 15, 1956, in Great Bend. Gene passed away July 16, 1984. She then married Jerry Allen Pierson on April 17, 1993, in Great Bend. Jerry passed away Nov. 20, 2011.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at King United Methodist Church, with Reverend Laurie White presiding. It has been requested by the family, due to current COVID-19 health concerns, that everyone in attendance of the service wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
