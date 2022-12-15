Lois Sanders

Lois Jean Sanders, 77, of Iola, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
Lois was born on Sept. 2, 1945, in Forest City, Iowa, to Maynard L. Eames and Emma A. (Jensen) Eames.
Lois married Darrell Turner on April 8, 1982. Darrell passed in 2002. Lois and Kenneth Sanders were married Nov. 25, 2006.
Lois is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Elaine (Landon) Kleeb, Centennial, Colo.; son, Darin (Lindsey) Turner, Tyler, Texas; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Phoenix Hospice, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
