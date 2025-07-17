Loren Korte

Loren John Korte passed away at his home on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Loren was born in Emporia to John Korte and Margaret (Burenheide) Korte on Nov. 20, 1944.
He graduated from Humboldt High School and attended Allen County Community College. He also served in the Army National Guard before moving east of Humboldt and starting a dairy farm. Loren began working for Murrill Insurance in 1982. In 1987, he purchased Houk Insurance of Moran and renamed the company to PSI Insurance in 1989.
Loren was very community-minded and served on many, many committees and boards. Most recently the Allen County Regional Hospital board and HHS Old Grads. He loved supporting local 4-Her’s at the livestock auctions and watching all the grand- and great-grand kids show their 4-H animals. Loren loved his cows, baling hay, spending time with his family and going to the sale barn.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Korte; and his brother, Larry Korte.
His wife survives, as do his daughter Lisa Wrestler (David); and sons, Mike Korte (Gari) and Jayson Korte; grandchildren, Josh (Kelly) Wrestler, Derek (Molly) Wrestler, Matt Korte (Angela Byers), Jordan Korte, Lauren Korte, Taylor Korte and Genesis Korte; as well as nine great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, followed by a memorial service at 3 o’clock at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorials may be made out to Wings of Warriors and left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
