Korte’s contributions celebrated

Loren Korte, owner of Personal Service Insurance, as well as a farmer and member of numerous local boards and organizations through the years, died Sunday at his home in rural Humboldt.

He was 80.

The Humboldt native was an early dairy farmer, and got his start in the insurance industry in 1982 at Murrill Insurance. Korte acquired Houk Insurance in 1987, and renamed it Personal Service Insurance two years later, eventually expanding to offices in Iola, Moran, Humboldt as well as ones in Bourbon, Linn and Woodson counties. At the first of this year, Korte purchased Iola Insurance, Inc., from Rick and Shelley Lauber.

He was part of so many civic boards and elective offices, his family declined to list them in his official obituary. “We know we’d forget somebody,” wife Janet told the Register.

Korte was an avid supporter of Allen County 4-H and the Allen County Fair, usually buying animals at the annual livestock auction.

Korte believed in building community, big and small. PSI regularly donated food to surrounding food pantries, donated sports drinks at athletic events, and ensured children had treats come the holidays.

“If your kids need something, we’re on it,” Korte said in an earlier interview with the Register.

Korte said selling insurance was a “feel good” business. “If something happens in someone’s life, the first person they’re going to call is their insurance agent. That’s true whether it is damage from a fire, a car wreck, or maybe a family member has passed away. We can help them out to keep them going. That’s a ‘feel good’ thing.”

He also served on the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, served as president of the Allen County Regional Hospital board of directors, and was on the Allen Community College Board of Trustees.

Janet Korte remembered one occasion in which an Iola Chamber member noted the organization needed paper.

“Loren bought them a pallet,” Janet said. “He said, ‘Next time you need more, let me know.’ He was always like that.”

Funeral services are Monday. Korte’s full obituary is available here.