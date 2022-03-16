Loren Mitchell, age 84, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
He was born May 30, 1937, to Elvyn and Anna (Daniels) Mitchell, in Independence.
He married Marvilla (Zeigler) Mitchell on May 16, 1959, in Sacramento, Calif.
He served in the United States Navy and National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Marvilla Mitchell; children, Harold Mitchell, Barbara Mitchell, David Mitchell, and Lori Ensminger; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial with military honors will follow at LaHarpe Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Memorials in honor of Loren are suggested to the First Christian Church of Iola, Kansas, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
Advertisement