Lorenza “Lorraine” Ysusi, age 88, died at her home in Humboldt.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Emporia, and was raised by her godparents, Jesus and Francisca Mendoza.
She married Trine Ysusi on Feb. 19, 1955, in Fredonia. He survives.
She was preceded in death by her godparents; biological parents, Augustine Espinosa and Catherine Diaz.
Survivors include children, Cathy Baughn, Albert Ysusi and Michael Ysusi.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian service. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
