Louise Lind

Louise Ann Sanborn Lind, 94, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Wichita. She was born on Dec. 6, 1929, to Lois G. Hodges Sanborn and Colin Campbell Sanborn in Highland Park, Ill.
Louise Sanborn Lind lived in Highland Park until 1943 when her family moved to Washington, D.C., where her father was serving in the Navy. In 1938 the family spent six months in London, England, while her father studied at the Natural History Museum on a Guggenheim Fellowship. She attended high school in Glen Arbor, Mich., at Pinebrook for Girls, where she graduated in 1946.
Louise attended Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, Ill.; Kansas City, Mo. Junior College and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1952.
She and her late husband, Edward A. Lind, met at KU and were married on Feb. 10, 1951. They had six children.
Louise taught school for one year in St. Mary’s, Kan.; five years in Elsmore, Kan.; and 11 years at Iola High School. Louise and Edward both retired from teaching in May 1992 and traveled to Europe and England at least once a year until Edward died in 2002.
She served on the Allen County Hospital Auxiliary, St. John’s Altar Society, CASA, Hospice and was a member of the Allen County Retired School Personnel Association.
Louise is survived by sons, Dr. Edward J. Lind and his wife Kim, and David M. Lind and his wife Susan; three daughters, Louise A. Lind, Jennifer Lind-Spahn and her husband Jeff Spahn and Dorothy J. Lind; eight grandchildren, Derek Lind and his wife Cannarissa, Zachary Lind and his wife Abbey, Vie Ayeraye, Daniel Lind and his wife Hope, Nicole Manning and her husband Scott, Matthew Spahn and his wife Ashley, Jackie Spahn Huff and her husband Jed, and Cathryn Lind; and 15 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Jacob, David Alexander, Shelley, Jack, Charlotte and Michael Lind, Bailey Sanborn Müller and her husband Jonas, Steven and Elena Manning, Theo and Addison Spahn and William Huff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Lind, and their infant son, James Aaron.
Louise was cremated. The funeral Mass will be at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 430 N. Broadway, Wichita on Friday, April 5. The Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass at 10. Burial will be later at St. John’s cemetery in Gas.
Memorials may be made to the Edward A. Lind & Louise S. Lind Endowment at Allen Community College. The direct link is https://allencc.kindful.com/?campaign=1196126.
