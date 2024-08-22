Lowell Butts

 | Thu, Aug 22, 2024
June 25, 1938 - Aug. 20, 2024

Lowell Edward Butts, age 86, of Piqua, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at his residence. Lowell was born June 25, 1938, in Toronto, Kansas, to John Butts and Alice (Callahan) Butts.

He attended school in Yates Center and served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seal.

Lowell and Donnis Youngman were married in 1959. They later divorced. Lowell married Brenda Carriger and she preceded him in death, as did a sister, Mary.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Butts, Douglas Butts, Rebecca Abalos, Darlene Ivey; sister, Neva; and brother, George.

